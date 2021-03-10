Constituency #3 Monthly Branch Meeting

The St. Kitts-Nevis Labour Party candidate for St. Christopher 3, Konris Maynard invites all constituents and residents to a General Branch Meeting at the Constituency #3 office, top of Millionaire Street, on Wednesday 17th March 2021 at 6:30pm. This meeting will serve to update the various communities and give persons a chance to dialogue with the candidate. Everyone is invited to join this meeting and please make a special effort to attend.

If you have any further queries please contact the Constituency 3 Secretary via cellular at 6628585.