Congratulations to Our Federation’s 3 Newest Cuban Trained Graduates!!!

Congratulations to our three newest graduates: Dr. Louwana Dorset, Dr. Jonathan Carty and Dr. Kentisha Daley who received their diplomas.
St.Kitts-Nevis Resident Ambassador on Cuba Verna Mills congratulated the graduates and stated “After a seven year protracted journey, your candles are still lit, in spite of the turbulent winds you’ve faced; your strength is still growing, in spite of the scars you bear; providing professional service is still your raison d’être, in spite of the plethora of problems to sort out.
Let the principles of love, humanism and altruism be your guiding light!”
