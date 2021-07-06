Congratulations Jason And Amya !!!!

Heartiest congratulations to Jason Rogers and Amya Clarke who �will be representing St. Kitts-Nevis in the upcoming Tokyo Olympics. Your selection is a reflection of your passion, drive, determination and talent and we are very proud.

This will be Jason’s third Olympic Games and he will be competing in the men’s 100m while Olympic debutant Amya will take part in the women’s 100m.

Both athletes and coach Justin Kavanaugh � depart for Tokyo on July 19th while Chef de Mission Lester Hanley will travel ahead to prepare for their arrival.