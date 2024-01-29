Congratulations galore for WI team and Guyana’s Shamar Joseph

The West Indies Cricket team is being celebrated across the region for its stunning victory in the test match against Australia, with praises being heaped on Guyanese fast bowler Shamar Joseph.

Joseph, 24, is a Guyanese cricketer who hails from Baracara, a maroon village located along the Canje River in East Berbice Corentyne.

President of Guyana Dr Irfaan Ali congratulated Joseph on his performance. He posted the following message online:

“What a stunning performance from Shamar Joseph with the ball! Despite his injury, he picked up 7 for 68 to lead the West Indies to victory against the world’s number-one test team.

Congratulations Windies”

Several Facebook users under President Ali’s post called for Joseph to be given a hero’s welcome and a reward.

Vice President of Guyana Bharrat Jagdeo also sang praises for the West Indies. He posted: “Congratulations to the West Indies Cricket team on its fantastic series leveling victory against Australia, and Shamar Joseph for a heroic and outstanding bowling performance.”

The Guyana Cricket Board also congratulated the West Indies and Shamar Joseph. It posted the following:

“Huge congratulations to Shamar Joseph! His performance propels the West Indies to a historic test triumph over Australia! West Indies beat Australia by eight runs!”

Caribbean leaders also heaped praises on the West Indies team.

Prime Minister of Dominica Roosevelt Skerrit posted on Facebook: “An incredible win for our Men in Maroon. And what a special talent is Shamar Joseph.

Congratulations to the West Indies team and thank you for the joy inspired by your stunning victory..👏👏🏏🏏

Alick Athanaze and Kavem Hodge, we salute you.”

Prime Minister of Trinidad and Tobago Dr Keith Rowley posted on Facebook: “Could this be one of the greatest most improbable cricket results in the history of the Test game?

Congratulations 👏🏿👏🏿👏🏿👏🏿🥂🍾”

Prime Minister of St Lucia Philip J Pierre posted on his timeline: “Today, West Indians around the world are celebrating the Men in Maroon after their remarkable Test Victory in Australia after 27 years.

Shamar Joseph, what an amazing display of sportsmanship, topped off with the well-deserved Man of the Match and Man of the Series titles.

Congratulations to the West Indies Cricket team @windiescricket on this sweet victory! It is truly inspiring!”