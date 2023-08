Governor-General Her Excellency Dame Marcella Liburd GCMG JP and other players of the winning netball teams of 1973 and 1978 brought joy, cheer and gift packages to a number of citizens on Wednesday (August 16) during a community giveback event.

The event was one of the celebratory activities being held this week in honour of the 1973 and 1978 Caribbean Netball Champions—St. Kitts.