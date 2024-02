The Police have charged thirty-five (35)-year-old Colander Caines of Upper Monkey Hill, St. Peter’s, St. Kitts, with two (2) counts of Murder for the deaths of four (4)-year-old

Calaysia Caines (female) and six (6)-month-old Kevon Caines (male), both also of Upper Monkey Hill.

The criminal acts were committed between February 8th and 9th, 2024.

Ms Caines was charged on February 12th, 2024, at the Basseterre Police Station.