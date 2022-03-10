CLOSURE OF BANK STREET TO FACILITATE ROAD REPAIRS

The Traffic Department would like to inform motorists that Bank Street closed to vehicular traffic as of March 07, 2022, to facilitate repairs being carried out in that area by the Public Works Department. The project is expected to run until March 21, 2022.

