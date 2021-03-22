Closing Date for Primary and Secondary Schools March 2021

The Ministry of Education announces that:

All students attending Government Primary and Secondary schools in St. Kitts and Nevis are required to be at school until Friday, 26th March, 2021. Teachers would continue to report for duty until Thursday, 1st April, 2021. Report sheets will be available for collection as of 1st April, 2021.

Term 2 (Easter Break) for all Government Primary and Secondary schools will end on Friday,16th April, 2021 and all teachers and students are to report for Term 3 on Monday, 19th April, 2021.

Please be guided accordingly.