Civil servants in St. Kitts and Nevis have the opportunity to be seconded to the CARICOM Secretariat as a way to enhance their personal and professional development.

The vacant positions are as follows:

1.

Director – Corporate Communications

2. Director – Regional Statistics

3. Deputy Programme Manager – Foreign and Community Relations

4. Project Officer – Foreign and Community Relations

5. Manager – Communications Unit

6. Assistant Manager – Communications Unit

7. Social Media Specialist – Communications Unit

Additional information is available at https://caricom.org/opportunities_category/caricom-secretariat-vacancies/