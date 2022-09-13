September 13, 2022 in Community Pulse
Civil servants in St. Kitts and Nevis have the opportunity to be seconded to the CARICOM Secretariat as a way to enhance their personal and professional development.
The vacant positions are as follows:
1.
Director – Corporate Communications
2. Director – Regional Statistics
3. Deputy Programme Manager – Foreign and Community Relations
4. Project Officer – Foreign and Community Relations
5. Manager – Communications Unit
6. Assistant Manager – Communications Unit
7. Social Media Specialist – Communications Unit
Additional information is available at https://caricom.org/opportunities_category/caricom-secretariat-vacancies/