Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes named Super Bowl LVIII MVP

Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes is your Super Bowl LVIII Most Valuable Player.

Mahomes put up another classic performance to pull out the clutch victory in overtime, further adding to his impressive legacy. The comeback efforts late in the game to send it to overtime, followed by the game-winning drive ending in a touchdown pass to Mecole Hardman, will live on in league history.

Mahomes completed 34 of 46 passes for 333 yards and two touchdowns with a 99.3 rating and added 66 rushing yards. It marked the second Super Bowl ever to go to overtime as the Chiefs became the first team to repeat as Super Bowl champions since the 2003-04 New England Patriots. Kansas City recorded the seventh comeback of 10 or more points in a Super Bowl, including the team’s Super Bowl LIV and LVII victories.

The extraordinary part about Mahomes’ latest victory is his grit in making quick decisions under pressure. He is the third player ever to be named Super Bowl MVP in consecutive seasons, joining Pro Football Hall of Famers Bart Starr and Terry Bradshaw. Mahomes is the fifth quarterback with at least three Super Bowl titles, joining Tom Brady and Pro Football Hall of Famers Bradshaw, Joe Montana, and Troy Aikman.

Mahomes’ career accolades now include the following: Three Super Bowl wins, three Super Bowl MVPs, two league MVPs, 4 Super Bowl appearances, 4 Lamar Hunt Trophies, 6 AFC title game appearances, six pro bowls, 3 All-Pro wins, Offensive Player of the Year.