Chelsea transfer target better than Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo. Abramovich keen on signing him

Chelsea transfer target Jadon Sancho has better stats as a teenager than Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.

Sancho turned 20 this week and he has better stats than Messi and Ronaldo achieved during their teen years.

Sancho scored 31 goals and provided 42 assists in 90 games as a teenager. This outstrips Messi’s 26 goals and eight assists from 70 appearances as a teenager and Ronaldo’s 16 goals and 16 assists from 107 games as a teenager.

Sancho is the most wanted teenager in world football and Borussia Dortmund are reportedly demanding in excess of £100 million to sell the 20 year old winger.Manchester United, Manchester City, Liverpool, Bayern Munich, Real Madrid, Barcelona and Juventus are also in the race to sign Sancho.