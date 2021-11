The Police have charged 27-year-old Cheslyn Hutton of Cotton Ground for the offences of Conveying Contraband into the Prison and Conveying Tobacco into the Prison. He received those charges on October 27, 2021. Hutton was also charged for the offences of Possession of Cannabis and Possession of Cannabis with Intent to Supply. Those charges were laid on October 29, 2021.

All of the offences were committed on October 25, 2021. He has been remanded to Her Majesty’s Prison.