The General Public is asked to note that the next meeting of CFBC Excellence Toastmasters Club will be held on Wednesday, 26th August, 2020 via Zoom Meeting Room (Online) at 5:30 p.m.

All persons interested in developing leadership and communication skills are invited to attend.

For more information, about joining this prestigious group and attending our online meetings please feel free to contact CFBC at 465 2856 Ext. 1157.