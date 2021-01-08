CFBC Registration for Semester II 2020/2021

The Clarence Fitzroy Bryant College wishes to inform all students that the registration period for the new semester opened on January 04, 2021. All returning CFBC students are therefore advised to make the necessary arrangements for registration and payment of fees before the commencement of classes. Please note that classes at the CFBC will commence on Monday, January 18, 2021 as per timetable schedules. All returning students should ensure that payments are made, and courses selected for Semester II 2020/2021 as soon as possible. Please visit the college’s Facebook page for additional information. You may also email registration@cfbc.edu.kn or telephone 465-2856 ext.1108/1143. For guidance on financial matters, please contact the College’s Finance Department at accounts@cfbc.edu.kn. We thank you for your cooperation as we welcome our students back to the College for the new semester.