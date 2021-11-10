Celebrity Apex Makes Inaugural Call to Port Zante in St. Kitts

BASSETERRE (10th November, 2021): The Celebrity Apex made its inaugural call to St. Kitts today, November 10, 2021, at 8:00am, adding to an exciting roster of cruise calls for the island during November. The ship will be docked at Port Zante where the Tourism Authority will welcome the inaugural cruise and host a plaque exchange ceremony.

“We are extremely privileged to welcome the captain, crew and passengers of the Celebrity Apex to St. Kitts during its inaugural voyage,” said Lindsay F.P. Grant, Minister of Tourism, Transport and Ports. “The long overdue arrival of the Celebrity Apex is an exciting component of our phased approach to rebuilding the cruise sector. St. Kitts and Nevis has and continues to be a high demand port and Celebrity Cruises is a significant force in introducing passengers to our island. We look forward to an exciting season of cruising, offering cruise passengers an authentic Caribbean experience that is one-of-a-kind in the region.”

Originally set to sail in March 2020, Celebrity Apex is an Edge-class cruise ship operated by Celebrity Cruises, a subsidiary of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd, and offers unparalleled luxury, transformational accommodations, and unrivaled culinary adventures.

Cruise ship passengers are invited to explore the destination via “Travel Approved” bubble vaccinated tours and attraction sites. Passengers interact solely with fully vaccinated taxi/tour operators, attraction tour guides, seaport officials and cruise related personnel. The attraction sites include:

Brimstone Hill Fortress and National Park

Carambola Beach Club

Caribelle Batik

Fairview Great House

Palms Court Gardens

Port Zante including vendors from Amina Craft Market and Black Rocks

St. Kitts Scenic Railway

Vibes Beach Bar

Reggae Beach

Spice Mill

St. Kitts’ renowned Port Zante provides cruise passengers with a premium experience to shop freely in the open Port and enjoy the wide variety and diversity of crafts, jewelry, souvenirs, restaurants, bars and the casino. To maintain the integrity of the “Travel Approved” bubble, the public has been asked not to venture into these designated areas while the ship is in port.During November, St. Kitts will receive 28 cruise calls with an estimated total of 72,163 passengers.