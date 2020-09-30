Celebrating the legacy of Edgar Oscar Challenger

Today Challenger International House Museum (CIHM) celebrates the Birthday and memory of it’s Founder, Edgar Oscar Challenger. He was born on the Corner of Princes and Church Streets in Basseterre St. Kitts. We also celebrate the social, economic and political consciousness he brought to the awareness of the people of St. Kitts-Nevis and the rest of the World with his diverse knowledge and understanding of History. CIHM also remembers his nine years of service in the SKNA Legislature, his service to the people of SKNA as the First President of the St. Kitts-Nevis and Anguilla (SKNA) Labour Union and the many lectures and radio shows he did bringing social, economical and historical consciousness to the people of the region. The Challenger family leaves a legacy that spans from 1700’s to today. My the Challenger Legacy live on in the memories of the people of St. Kitts-Nevis and all the people whose lives he touched. May his soul rest in peace. November 29, 1905 to November 28, 2000.