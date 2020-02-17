CCM, NRP Candidates Ready For March 5 By-election

March 5th is election day in Nevis when the voters of Constituency Nevis 5, St. Thomas’ Parish will elect a new representative in the Nevis Island Assembly.

Nevis Premier Mark Brantley, leader of the incumbent Concerned Citizens Movement, made the announcement on Friday.

The by-election for the Nevis 5 seat was triggered when Nevis Reformation Party’s sole MP Former Premier Joseph Parry retired from active politics on December 31.

The NRP recently announced that newcomer attorney Cleone Stapleton Simmonds will contest the local seat, considered an NRP strong hold.

The CCM, which holds 4 of the five seats in the Nevis Assembly, held a political meeting in Cotton Ground on Saturday and announced that Keith “King Dis n’ Dat” Scarborough will once again run in Nevis 5- it will be his fourth time contesting the seat.

Speakers at the meeting made a case to the people of St Thomas Parish that after 21 of the last 28 years in Opposition, they now had a golden opportunity in this by-election to send a representative to Government.

The NRP held a town hall meeting n Jessups on Sunday where party leaders called on constituents to show their support for Mrs. Stapleton Simmonds in the upcoming election.

Nomination day for candidates will be Tuesday, February 25.

When asked if the electoral office is prepared for the by-Elections just 17 days away, Election Supervisor Elvin bailey told Freedom FM the office has been mobilized and is in full preparation mode.

Only persons whose name appeared on the last revised list in January will be eligible to vote. That list is due to be published at the end of February.