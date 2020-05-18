CCM Launches Candidates Contesting 2020 Polls

Your browser don't support audio player

“This big blue machine is now rolling! We are now official. We are now campaigning and we’re campaigning for the federal elections of 2020! It is now time for Hammer! I’m inviting one and all to join this great movement, this great Concerned Citizens Movement. CCM, are you ready?!” exclaimed Premier of Nevis, Mark Brantley and the leader of the Concerned Citizens Movement party as he rallied up his bases on Saturday (May 16th) at the official launch of the full slate of candidates who are seeking the public’s favour in the upcoming election.

The CCM is a member of the tripartite coalition government, Team Unity.

The launch took place virtually, although there was a small crowd present.

In making the case to the Nevisian public, Leader Brantley reminded of the developments since the Team Unity took office, and lobbied that his fellow colleagues should be given the chance to have a say for the island at the federal level.

“… We have a golden opportunity here ladies and gentlemen to continue to bring St. Kitts and Nevis together… Praise be to our relationship. Some people thought that this was easy; it was not… We joined with PAM [People’s Action Movement] and PLP [People’s Labour Party] and I believe that the relationship between St. Kitts and Nevis now, today, is the best that it has ever been. It is not perfect but it is the best that it has ever been.”

Candidates Hon. Eric Evelyn, representing Nevis 10 and Hon. Alexis Jeffers representing Nevis 11 also had their say.