CBI Programme meeting clients demands through innovation and creativity in a competitive market

Often touted as the oldest and best of it kind, the St Kitts St. Kitts and Nevis Citizenship by Investment (Cbi) programme continues to meet the demands of its clients. That’s according to Les Khan CEO of the St. Kitts and Nevis Citizenship by Investment Unit who was a guest on the Prime Minister’s Virtual Series Leadership matters. Khan noted that the CBI Unit remains as committed as ever to delivering value and opportunities through the CBI programme, and aims to maintain its contribution to the federation, which he says is more important than ever against the backdrop of the Covid 19 pandemic.

Khan further assured that the CBI unit is committed to upholding its platinum standard of economic citizenship. He explained that this means abiding by international robust due

diligence system in place, to protect citizens and the country’s integrity.

He explained that the due diligence process consists of a four-stage screening process and stringent checks made against sanctions, terrorist-financing activity, anti-money laundering and criminal databases. Clients are required to provide evidence of proof and source of funds, as well as a clean police report.

According to khan The CBI programme is integral to the country sustaining its development, and its success must be upheld to secure St. Kitts and

Nevis’ prosperity.