LISTEN LIVE FREEDOM WALL
On Air: 869-465-6474 / 0546 On Air (Mobile): 869-662-1065 Overseas: 305-515-3099 Sales: 869-465-6474 / 466-1064
Home / Community Pulse / Cayon High School Registration

Cayon High School Registration

June 23, 2020 in Community Pulse
0 Likes

The Cayon High School invites students from the various feeder schools to register students for the 2020-2021 academic year.

Registration takes place from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. on the following dates:

1. Monday, 6th July, 2020 – Joshua Obadiah William Primary School

2. Tuesday, 7th July, 2020 – Violet Petty Primary School

3. Wednesday, 8th July, 2020- Cayon Primary School

4. Thursday, 9th July, 2020 – Cayon Primary School

5. Friday, 10th July, 2020 Students from public or private educational
institutions who reside within the school zone.