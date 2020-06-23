Cayon High School Registration

The Cayon High School invites students from the various feeder schools to register students for the 2020-2021 academic year.

Registration takes place from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. on the following dates:

1. Monday, 6th July, 2020 – Joshua Obadiah William Primary School

2. Tuesday, 7th July, 2020 – Violet Petty Primary School

3. Wednesday, 8th July, 2020- Cayon Primary School

4. Thursday, 9th July, 2020 – Cayon Primary School

5. Friday, 10th July, 2020 Students from public or private educational

institutions who reside within the school zone.