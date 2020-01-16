Carnival Prizegiving To Be Held Today Thursday

Just two weeks after Sugar Mas 48 concluded the National Carnival Committee will be hosting a prize giving ceremony to pay the various carnival winners and other participants.

Committee Chairman Noah Mills told Freedom FM the ceremony will be held at 7:30 tonight Thursday at the Railway Bar in Old Road. More than $500,000 is expected to be paid out with some winners collecting cheques for as much as $25,000.

Non-placers can collect their cheques at the carnival office on Friday, January 17 and service providers are being reminded to submit their invoices as soon as possible.

Mr. Mills said planning for Sugar Mas 49 is already underway and by the looks of things, it’s shaping up to be even bigger than the most recent edition. He said a new parade troupe is scheduled to be launched during the course of the year.