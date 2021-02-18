Caricom reiterates call for international conference on COVID vaccine distribution

The 15-member Caribbean Community (Caricom) Thursday reiterated its call for the World Health Organization (WHO) to host an international summit on the distribution of the vaccine for the coronavirus (COVID-19) as it continued its call for the global community to realise theta the virus affects everyone.

Trinidad and Tobago’s Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley, who is also chairman of the regional integration grouping, told a WHO news conference that he is also concerned about price gouging and the other immoral activities lined to the distribution of the vaccine.

“As there is the understandable rush to receive the vaccine and the inoculation of our various populations we are more than a little bit more concerned that there is or is to be hoarding and price gouging as well as undue preferences in some quarters.

“This being so, we at Caricom, recently called on WHO to immediately convene and international convention of the world’s peoples representatives to ….explain, assist and commit to a fair sharing of the available vaccine resources for the benefit of all human kind and not just a privilege few,” Rowley said.

“Today we continue to make that call,” he added.