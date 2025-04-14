CARICOM condemns threats by armed gangs in Haiti, urges global support

The Caribbean Community (CARICOM) has expressed deep alarm over escalating instability in Haiti, following reports that a coalition of criminal gangs is threatening to overthrow the country’s transitional government and seize power by force.

In a strongly worded statement, CARICOM Heads of Government said such developments are “completely unacceptable.”

“The Heads of Government of the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) are deeply concerned by recent reports that a coalition of criminal gangs is threatening to seize power and compel a change in the governance arrangements in Haiti at this time. This is completely unacceptable,” the statement read.

That process, agreed upon by Haitian stakeholders, is meant to restore constitutional order and prepare the country for democratic elections by February 7, 2026.

“CARICOM strongly condemns any attempt to replace the transitional arrangements by force and violence. These arrangements were put in place by Haitian stakeholders to pave the way for free and fair elections by February 07, 2026, and to return Haiti to constitutional authority,” the statement read further.

The regional body also warned that further violence will only deepen Haiti’s worsening humanitarian crisis.

According to figures cited in the release from the International Organization for Migration (IOM), over one million Haitians are currently internally displaced, including nearly 60,000 within the past month alone.

“Moreover, any further organized violence will only exacerbate the existing humanitarian crisis. The International Organization on Migration (IOM) reported that in mid-January of this year there were 1,041,000 internally displaced Haitians, some of whom are already risking their lives in attempting to leave by any means necessary. Over the last month alone, close to 60,000 Haitians have been displaced. Increased violence will simply hurt those who are least capable of protecting themselves. This too is completely unacceptable.”

In response to the growing threat, CARICOM confirmed it has been in direct consultations with Haitian authorities and international partners to urgently enhance security support.

CARICOM also acknowledged and commended the ongoing efforts of the Haitian National Police and the Multinational Security Support (MSS) mission led by Kenya.

As Haiti teeters on the edge of greater chaos, the regional body is appealing to the broader international community, including the United Nations and the Organization of American States, to step in with tangible support.

CARICOM concluded by reaffirming its commitment to closely monitor developments in Haiti as the situation continues to unfold.