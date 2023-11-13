CARICOM calls for immediate ceasefire in Gaza

The Caribbean Community (CARICOM) has called for an immediate ceasefire from fighting between Israel and Palestine.

In a statement last evening, the 15-member regional integration group expressed “horror and concern at the mounting death toll on the civilian population” in the Occupied Palestinian Territories.

The war, which began on October 7, has resulted in over 10,000 people, mainly from the Gaza Strip, being killed.

CARICOM called “on all States to respect and ensure respect for international humanitarian law in all circumstances in accordance with Article One of the Geneva Conventions of 12 August 1949.”

The group condemned what it said was “disregard for international humanitarian law, human rights and the laws of war that have resulted in the widespread destruction of civilian infrastructure in Gaza and deprivation of access to basic necessities including medical care for the people of Palestine.”

CARICOM reaffirmed its position that the only lasting solution for peace between Israel and Palestine was a two-state solution “based on the relevant United Nations Resolutions and in accordance with international law.”

Apart from demanding a ceasefire, CARICOM also called for the release of over 200 hostages, who were kidnapped by Hamas militants when fighting began.

In addition, CARICOM wants “all parties to immediately and fully comply with their obligations under international law, including international humanitarian law and international human rights law and the immediate, safe, unimpeded access for adequate, sustained humanitarian support throughout Gaza including food, water, medicines, medical care, fuel and electricity.”