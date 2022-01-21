Caribbean leaders congratulate Barbados PM Mia Mottley on election win

The people have spoken as the Barbados Labour Party (BLP) led by Prime Minister Mia Mottley was re-elected in a landslide victory in the nation’s general election which was called 18 months ahead of the constitutional deadline.

The BLP won all 30 seats.

This victory has not gone unnoticed in the Caribbean region as leaders issued congratulations to PM Mottley. The following is a compilation of congratulatory messages that have been issued so far by leaders in the Caribbean.

Prime Minister of Grenada Dr Keith Mitchell in his congratulations says:

Congratulations to my sister, friend and colleague Prime Minister on her party’s victory at the polls in Barbados.

I think the results represent an overwhelming vote of confidence in the BLP administration. The Barbadian electorate has essentially opted for continuation of the tremendous work that Sister Mia and her team has been doing.

Yes, the times are difficult, with an unprecedented pandemic that just seems to go on and on, but there are many other important facets to leadership at this time and the people are obviously of the opinion that the BLP has done a good job thus far.

With the new mandate, the administration needs to continue fulfilling its promises to the people of Barbados, uniting the people of the country and managing the ongoing crisis.

Sister Mia and I have had a close friendship over the years and I’ve already assured her of Grenada’s commitment to continuing the historic ties between our two countries.

Nevis Premier Mark Brantley in his congratulations said: “Delighted to wish my dear friend Mia Mottley heartiest congratulations as her Barbados Labour Party swept the polls for a second time in Barbados. The people of Barbados have spoken most eloquently yet again. Their voice electorally is the voice of God.

Congratulations Prime Minister Mia Amor Mottley.”

Prime Minister of St Kitts and Nevis Dr Timothy Harris also issued separate congratulations online: “I offer my heartfelt congratulations to Prime Minister Mia Mottley on her historic second landslide victory taking all 30 seats at stake. This is great news for Barbados as well as for the region. I look forward to ongoing collaboration.”

Meanwhile, Prime Minister of Saint Lucia Philip Pierre in his congratulatory message says the people of Barbados have spoken: “I would like to publicly congratulate comrade Mia Amor Mottley and the Barbados Labour Party on another resounding victory.

The people of Barbados have spoken and have entrusted you and your team to continue to put them first. I look forward to working with you as we advance the regional agenda for sustainable growth and development.”

In his congratulations, President of Guyana Dr Irfaan Ali says the Barbadian people have once again demonstrated their commitment to democracy:

On behalf of the Government and people of Guyana, I extend warmest congratulations to you on your election to serve a second term as Prime Minister of Barbados. We also congratulate the Barbadian people for once again demonstrating their commitment to democracy.

Your- re-election provides us with the opportunity to concretise the plans and programmes that we have discussed to build on the cooperation between Guyana and Barbados.

I look forward as well, to our continued collaboration at the regional level as we endeavour to advance our integration process and to secure the benefits that our peoples deserve.

Please accept, Dear Colleague, my best wishes for success in your new tenure and the renewed assurances of my high esteem.

Belize’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs also conveyed its congratulations to PM Mia Mottley and the BLP on their resounding victory at the polls yesterday. “We have watched, with deep admiration, as PM Mottley has distinguished herself as a true champion of the Caribbean on the world stage.”

President of Cuba Miguel Diaz-Canel Bermudez tweeted congratulations: “We congratulate and wish success in her administration to the Prime Minister of Barbados, Mia Mottley, for the electoral victory achieved. We reiterate the will to continue strengthening the bonds of brotherhood and cooperation between the two countries.”

Prime Minister of Jamaica Andrew Holness expressed confidence in Mottley’s leadership in his congratulations on her re-election:

Congratulations to Prime Minister Mia Mottley who was re-elected to represent the people of Barbados. We are confident that under your leadership, Jamaica and Barbados will continue to share strong bilateral relationships.

Prime Minister of Dominica Roosevelt Skerrit says he looks forward to working together with Barbados in his congratulatory tweet to PM Mottley: “I congratulate @miaamormottley for her historic victory and second term as the Prime Minister of #Barbados. I look forward to working together and taking the Dominica-Barbados relationship to a higher level.”