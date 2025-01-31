Caribbean Airlines disputes pilots’ claims after emergency landing

Caribbean Airlines has issued a rebuttal to allegations made by its pilots’ union regarding operational practices, following an emergency landing incident.

The dispute emerged after the Trinidad and Tobago Airline Pilots Association (TTALPA) issued a statement on January 28 regarding the emergency landing of flight BW1541 the previous day.

“The airline categorically rejects any suggestion that safety is being compromised,” Caribbean Airlines stated in its official response, “and reassures the travelling public that safety remains the foundation and number one priority of its operations.”

The airline highlighted several “key facts” about its operations and compliance standards:

The carrier “complies fully with the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) standards and the IATA Operational Safety Audit (IOSA),” which are globally recognized benchmarks for airline safety and operational excellence.

Notably, Caribbean Airlines maintains status as “an approved FAA repair station in accordance with the specified FAA capability listing.” This certification means its maintenance and engineering department has been verified by the Federal Aviation Administration to perform repairs, inspections, and alterations on aircraft and aircraft components, meeting strict international aviation standards.

Following the January 27 emergency landing, the airline said it activated its operational response protocols, including:

“Immediately removing all relevant personnel from active duty pending the outcome of investigations”

“Cooperating fully with the authorities to conduct comprehensive internal and external investigations”

“The airline considers TTALPA’s assertions to be entirely reckless, and in no way in the best interest of the airline, its stakeholders, and the valued customers it serves,” the company stated.

The airline emphasized it “remains steadfast in upholding the highest standards of aviation safety, as demonstrated by its strong safety record and ongoing commitment to regulatory excellence.”