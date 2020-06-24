Carib Brewery Launches Hand Sanitizer in Fight Against COVID-19

Your browser don't support audio player

Carib Brewery Ltd launched its Helping Hands Hand Sanitizer on Friday June 19th, 2020 at the Brewery in Buckleys. Present were invited guests, dignitaries and the media, as the Brewery outlined its plans to help fight COVID-19 by providing a 500ml hand sanitizer.

Yanik Martin is the Brewery’s Brand Manager and on Freedom Fm’s popular Issues program on Friday afternoon, Martin said the initiative was to provide a hand sanitizer to its clients and different sectors of society.

Martin emphasized that the Brewery was making 8,000 bottles available to the Carib Brewery Community at no cost to them.