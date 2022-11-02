Capitol Police had cameras outside Pelosi home that weren’t monitored at break-in: Sources

The U.S. Capitol Police had cameras outside the home of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, but they were not monitored, according to three sources familiar with the matter.

Capitol Police saw the flash of police lights on the camera, rewound the video and saw the break-in, according to the sources.

It is unclear whether or not the cameras should have been monitored at the time.

The Washington Post was the first to report this detail.

Capitol Police Chief Tom Manger on Tuesday said his department is looking at providing added security for members of Congress after last week’s assault on Paul Pelosi.

“The USCP has engaged in a review of Friday’s incident,” Manger said in a statement. “We believe today’s political climate calls for more resources to provide additional layers of physical security for members of Congress. This plan would include an emphasis on adding redundancies to the measures that are already in place for congressional leadership. Hopefully you can understand that we cannot disclose the details about these improvements because our country cannot afford to make it easier for any potential bad actors.”

Paul Pelosi was attacked early Friday by a suspect, 42-year-old David DePape, who allegedly used a hammer to break into the Pelosi residence in the upscale Pacific Heights neighborhood of San Francisco just before 2 a.m. local time, according to the federal complaint.

The intruder then went upstairs, where the 82-year-old Paul Pelosi was asleep, and demanded to talk to “Nancy.” Despite being told that the speaker was not home and would not be for several days, DePape said he would wait and started taking out zip ties from his backpack to tie up Paul Pelosi, according to the complaint.

According to the complaint, Paul Pelosi told DePape that he needed to use the bathroom, allowing him to get his cellphone and call 911. Two police officers arrived minutes later and entered the home, encountering DePape and Paul Pelosi struggling over a hammer. The officers told the men to drop the hammer, at which time DePape allegedly gained control of the hammer and swung it, striking Paul Pelosi in the head. The officers immediately restrained and disarmed DePape, while Paul Pelosi appeared to be unconscious on the floor.

The officers later secured a second hammer, a roll of tape, white rope, zip ties as well as a pair of rubber and cloth gloves from the crime scene, according to the complaint.

Paul Pelosi was struck at least twice with the hammer, sources told ABC News. He was hospitalized following the attack and underwent successful surgery on Friday to repair a skull fracture and serious injuries to his right arm and hands, according to a statement from Nancy Pelosi’s spokesperson, Drew Hammill. Nancy Pelosi said Monday that her husband “is making steady progress on what will be a long recovery process.”

DePape is facing a slew of state charges, including attempted murder, residential burglary and assault with a deadly weapon, as well as federal charges of assault and attempted kidnapping. He pleaded not guilty Tuesday during his arraignment on state charges and denied all allegations. He was expected in court again on Wednesday for arraignment on the federal charges, and a preliminary hearing is scheduled for Friday.