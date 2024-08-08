Camacho-Quinn leads 6 Caribbean women into 100m hurdles semi-finals

Six Caribbean women are through to the semi-finals of the women’s 100m hurdles.

Leading the Caribbean contingent is defending champion Jasmine Camacho-Quinn of Puerto Rico, who clocked a time of 12.42 seconds to win heat two and advance with the fastest time.

The Jamaican contingent of Danielle Williams, Ackera Nugent and Janeek Brown comfortably qualified for the semis.

Williams and Nugent won their heats clocking times of 12.59 seconds and 12.65 seconds respectively.

Brown finished third in heat three with a time of 12.84 seconds.

Bahamian Devynne Charlton, who is the world champion at the 60 metre hurdles, duelled with Nugent in Heat Five and she finished in second with a time of 12.71 seconds.

Bahamian Charisma Taylor also qualified for the semi-finals on time after finishing fourth in heat three with a time of 12.78 seconds.

Their countrywoman Denisha Cartwright wasn’t as lucky and will have to earn her semi-final spot through racing in the repechage.

Cartwright finished fourth in her race, which was won by Camacho-Quinn.

She will be back in action tomorrow in repechage three.

The semi-finals are set to take place on August 9.