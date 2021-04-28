Calling all potential and new tourism entrepreneurs!!

In celebration of its 2021 tourism awareness month of activities, the Ministry of Tourism, Nevis will be hosting a two day tourism small business workshop, under the theme “Fostering Domestic Tourism”.

Register today and join this important training session.

Learn more about the tourism industry, setting up a business, types of businesses, sales and marketing, sourcing finance, customer service and other practical guidance to realize a successful tourism business.

Each attendee must complete a registration form. Space is very limited.

Date: Tuesday 11th and Wednesday 12th May, 2021

Venue: St. Paul’s Anglican School Room

Time: 9:00 am – 3:00 pm

Deadline for registration: Tuesday 04th May, 2021

Interested participants can register online via https://qrgo.page.link/5xCp9 or collect a registration form at the Ministry of Tourism, Social Security Building.

For further assistance kindly contact the Ministry of Tourism on 469 5521 ext. 6444 or 6442.