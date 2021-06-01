BVI: Unvaccinated workers being terminated? Premier launches probe

The British Virgin Islands government is investigating claims that private companies are terminating employees who have opted not to take the COVID-19 vaccine.

Premier Andrew Fahie said while he is a staunch advocate of the vaccination process, he is mindful of the fact that people have the right to choose.

He did note, however, that it is imperative that all citizens join forces to do all in their power to reduce the spread of the virus.

“I have my own personal views – but in this position where I am in – sometimes your personal views are not mutually aligned with the legal views. And you have to be guided by the legal views when you are in these positions. So, I have to wait until that comes out before I can speak to that full topic in terms of, with full legal knowledge and backing,” Premier Fahie said.

He said a full report on the legal findings will be issued in the coming weeks.

Health officials in the British Virgin Islands continue to encourage citizens to get vaccinated to stymie the spread of COVID-19.

The government has taken the position that vaccination will not be made mandatory in the territory.