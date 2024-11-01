BVI: Government stages walkout of no-confidence vote

The government staged a walkout from the House of Assembly (HOA) late Wednesday, just ahead of a planned no-confidence vote from the opposition.

BVI News, in a report published on Thursday, said the House was about to resume following a short recess when government members, including Premier Dr Natalio Wheatley, were seen heading for the exit.

Opposition Leader Ronnie Skelton proceeded to read his motion but was interrupted by House Speaker Corine George-Massicote.

“I’m sorry, Leader of the Opposition, it has been brought to my attention that there is no quorum,” the Speaker said.

Communications and Works Minister Kye Rymer was the only government member who returned to his seat before the Speaker attempted to summon other government members.

“Given that we do not have a quorum of seven members present, I have no other choice but to adjourn this House,” the Speaker said. “This House is therefore adjourned until the 11th day of November 2024.”

The Opposition, outnumbered in the House by one vote, said its concern and lack of confidence lies primarily in the “poor leadership” and “sheer incompetence” displayed by Premier Wheatley over his conduct of the territory’s affairs.

The Opposition’s no-confidence motion raises issues such as economic mismanagement, neglected public infrastructure, and a lack of concern for community welfare.

It also presents a bleak portrayal of the territory’s governance and accuses the government of deteriorating living standards and decreasing public trust.