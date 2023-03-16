BVI General Election set for April 24

Governor John Rankin has announced that the British Virgin Island’s General Election will be held on April 24, 2023.

Rankin made the announcement last evening after receiving the date from Premier Dr Natalio Wheatley.

In the announcement, the governor said: “Section 86 of the Virgin Islands Constitution Order 2007 states, ‘a general election shall be held at such time within two months, but not earlier than twenty-one days, of the dissolution of the House of Assembly as the Governor shall appoint by proclamation published in the Gazette’”.

The territory’s election machinery is already in place.

The governor has approved over 20 polling locations across the BVI’s nine districts.

The last general election was held in 2019.

The Virgin Islands Party, which Wheatley leads, won eight of the 15 seats in Parliament under the leadership of embattled former Premier Andrew Fahie.