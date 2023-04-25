BVI Election: Parties race to form new Govt as no one has a majority

Conversations are currently taking place among the various political factions in the British Virgin Islands to form a government, as none of the parties that competed in today’s General Election was able to secure the seven seats needed for a majority in the House of Assembly.

Preliminary figures show the incumbent Virgin Islands Party (VIP) won Districts One, Four, Five, Seven, Nine and one At Large Seat.

The party won eight seats in 2019 under the leadership of former Premier Andrew Fahie, who is currently in the United States facing drug and money laundering charges.

The National Democratic Party’s (NDP) Myron Walwyn and Marlon Penn are projected to District Six and District Eight. Lorna Smith is projected to be joining Penn and Walwyn in parliament as an At-Large representative.

The Progressive Virgin Islands Movement (PVIM) increased its seat count in the House of Assembly to three. Melvin Turnbull retained his District Two seat while Stacy “Buddha” Mather and party leader Ronnie Skelton won at large seats.

Mather, a first time candidate, won with the highest number of votes for an at-large candidate—3,617.

Julien Fraser of the Progressive United won district three with 459 votes.

Fraser, who is the opposition leader, has said he will be working with the PVIM.

The 13 successful candidates have just a few hours to write to Governor General John Rankin to express their support for a premier.

If no one is selected, the constitution gives Rankin the power to choose one of the party leaders who can command the majority in the House of Assembly.