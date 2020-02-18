Bus Driver Arrested For Release of Sex Tape

The driver of a passenger bus, who lives in the rural west area has been arrested in connection to a viral sex video involving a young woman.

According to persons who viewed both the video and photos, they showed two men having sex with the female while another individual recorded the encounter. The female is said to be about 18 years old.

A police source confirmed with Freedom FM that one of the men involved was arrested on Monday. He could be charged with the offence of Unlawful Communication. If convicted, the bus driver would be facing a fine of up to $15,000 or up to two years imprisonment.