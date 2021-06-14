Bucks rout Nets after Kyrie Irving injures ankle landing on Giannis’ foot

The Milwaukee Bucks finally looked like the Milwaukee Bucks in dominating the second half of Game 4 to take a 107-96 win over the Brooklyn Nets and even the Eastern Conference semifinals series at 2-2.

Giannis Antetokounmpo outdueled the Nets’ Kevin Durant after Kyrie Irving was ruled out for the remainder of the game with a right ankle sprain.

Antetokounmpo scored 34 points and had 12 rebounds. Khris Middleton and Jrue Holiday got comfortable and scored 19 and 14 points, respectively.

Without Irving and James Harden, Durant took on the brunt of the work and had 28 points and 13 rebounds in 42 minutes. The Nets emptied the bench with 4:28 to go in the game and trailing by 15 points.

Game 5 is Tuesday in Brooklyn and Game 6 is Thursday in Milwaukee.

Irving injured his right ankle when he landed on Antetokounmpo’s foot after making a bucket midway through the second quarter. Antetokounmpo appeared to be coming in for a rebound opportunity and undercut Irving’s landing.

Irving immediately fell to the ground in pain, but was able to walk to the locker room.

ESPN’s Rachel Nichols reported after halftime that Irving “was in significant pain” before going to the locker room. After the game, she reported that Irving was in a walking boot with crutches.

Irving had 11 points, five rebounds and two assists before the injury.

Nets coach Steve Nash said after the game that X-rays were negative and that Irving will have more tests done while getting treatment for the ankle sprain.

The Nets are already without Harden (hamstring) who was injured in the first minute of Game 1 of the Eastern Conference semifinals series. Before Sunday’s game, Nash said Harden was improving but wasn’t ready to go full speed.

Jeff Green also is dealing with a left plantar fascia strain, but played 27 minutes Game 4, scoring eight points with five rebounds.