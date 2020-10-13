Bryant Revolutionized Education in the Federation says Liburd

The CFBC recently celebrated its 32nd anniversary with a weeklong series of activities designed to raise the consciousness of the public to the sterling contribution in education by the late Clarence Fitzroy Bryant after whom the college is named.

On Friday October 9th at the CFBC a 32nd anniversary lecture was given by Dr Susan Owen, who outlined practical and objective ways in which education can transform the society, and enhance the likes of citizens.

The lecture attended by CFBC government officials included Minister of Education Honorable Jonel Powell and Permanent Secretary William Hodge.

A brief profile of the late CFB was given by his brother Juni Liburd, CEO Freedom Fm, who said that Bryant’s greatest contribution was in the field of education. He informed that this bold and revolutionary initiative democratized and decentralized education in SKN, leading to many young people from working class families getting a secondary education.

“Clarence Fitzroy Bryant’s greatest contribution was in the field of education. He introduced sweeping policies in education that positioned St. Kitts and Nevis as a leading country in education reform.

In September 1966, months after his first appointment as Minister of Education, he ushered in the era of universal secondary education in the country. The bold and revolutionary initiative democratised and decentralized education in the Federation, and shattered the social and financial barricades that had for many years excluded a large number of young people from working class families.

His vision for education included the introduction of tertiary education. He sought and obtained from the University of the West Indies a programme that would offer part-time study to Kittitians and Nevisians who wished to pursue studies leading to undergraduate degrees. He envisioned the establishment of a tertiary education institution, was instrumental in introducing a Teachers Training College, and a Technical and Vocational College. It is therefore a fitting tribute to his exemplary educational reforms that the first national post-secondary/tertiary college was named in his honour, Clarence Fitzroy Bryant College.”