‘This is the most dangerous moment for decades’: Boris warns the ‘stakes are very high’ on Ukraine as he meets Nato chief in Brussels – saying he does not believe Putin has committed to invasion yet

Boris Johnson has held talks with Nato secretary-general in Brussels and is now heading on to Poland for visit

The PM warned that Europe is in the midst of worst security crisis for ‘decades’ and the ‘stakes are very high’

Foreign Secretary Liz Truss is in Moscow and has warned Russia against a ‘disastrous’ Ukraine invasion

Keir Starmer also in Brussels for talks with Jens Stoltenberg signalling united front with the PM over Russia

Boris Johnson today warned Europe faces the ‘most dangerous moment for decades’ and the ‘stakes are very high’ as he urged Russia to back away from a ‘disastrous’ Ukraine invasion.

At a joint press conference with Nato general secretary Jens Stoltenberg in Brussels, the PM said he did not believe Vladimir Putin had made a final decision on whether to send troops over the border.

But Mr Johnson admitted the signs were not good, insisting that Mr Putin will face a strong response if he does go ahead.

Arguing that the next few days will be crucial, Mr Johnson – who will visit Poland later – said: ‘The stakes are very high. And this is a very dangerous moment…

‘I honestly don’t think a decision has yet been taken but that doesn’t mean that it’s impossible that something absolutely disastrous could happen very soon indeed.

‘Our intelligence, I’m afraid to say, remains grim. We’re seeing the massing of huge numbers of tactical battalion groups on the border with Ukraine.

‘This is probably the most dangerous moment in the course of the next few days in what is the biggest security crisis Europe has faced for decades.’

He added: ‘This is the moment now to think of another way forward.’

Mr Stoltenberg said he has written to Russian foreign minister Sergei Lavrov to offer more talks.

‘We are prepared to listen to Russia’s concerns and ready to discuss ways to uphold and strengthen the fundamental principles of European security that we all have signed up to,’ he said.

‘Nato will not compromise on core principles – the right of each nation to choose its own path and Nato’s ability to protect and defend all allies.’

The comments came as Liz Truss urged Russia to ‘stop the Cold War rhetoric’ and step back from a ‘disastrous’ invasion during crunch talks in Moscow.

The Foreign Secretary told Mr Lavrov that Kiev must not be ‘bullied’ and there would be ‘massive consequences’.

After another 1,000 British troops were put on standby to fly to the troubled region, Ms Truss told Mr Lavrov: ‘The reality is we cannot ignore the build-up of over 100,000 troops on the Ukrainian border and the attempts to undermine Ukrainian sovereignty and territorial integrity.

‘Fundamentally, a war in Ukraine would be disastrous for the Russian and Ukrainian people, and for European security. And, together, Nato has made it clear that any incursion into Ukraine would have massive consequences and carry severe costs.’

At a press conference with Mr Lavrov after their talks, Ms Truss said the ‘future peace and stability’ of Europe was at stake.

‘There is still time for Russia to end its aggression towards Ukraine and pursue the path of diplomacy,’ she said.

‘But Nato is very clear that if that path is not chosen there will be severe consequences for Russia, Ukraine and the whole of Europe.’