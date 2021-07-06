Boost for tourism with new direct JetBlue flight

JetBlue Airways launched its direct flight service from Newark Liberty International Airport to Antigua’s VC Bird International Airport on Saturday.

The new service is scheduled to operate three times a week, on Saturdays, Mondays and Wednesdays, departing Newark at 8.50am and arriving in Antigua at 1.17pm.

Passengers boarding the inaugural flight at Newark were treated to Caribbean music performed by a pan soloist and were presented with mini flags.

The festivities included a ribbon-cutting ceremony at the check-in counter with representatives from the airline and the Antigua and Barbuda Tourism Authority.

Tourism Minister Charles Fernandez said, “As the travel industry rebounds, we are delighted that JetBlue is expanding their service to Antigua and Barbuda, providing both our visitors and returning residents with another convenient option for them to experience our twin island destination.”

Andrea Lusso, speaking on behalf of the airline, said, “The launch of new destinations from Newark International Airport, including Antigua, allows us to grow our presence in the Caribbean and helps further our network strategy in the greater New York area.

“This new route seeks to grow our airline’s presence in key regions and introduce our low fares and more competition for customers both in Antigua and in Newark.”

The full flight was met on arrival at VC Bird International Airport with a water cannon salute on touchdown, followed by a ribbon-cutting ceremony with Minister Fernandez, Antigua and Barbuda Tourism CEO Colin James, and JetBlue representative Shevonne Joseph.

The new service from Newark complements the existing service from New York JFK which currently includes flights on Tuesdays, Fridays and Sundays.