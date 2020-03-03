Body of Man Found in Nevis Identified

Basseterre, St. Kitts, March 01, 2020 (RSCNPF): Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of a young man whose body was found lying along the roadside in Neu Gent Heights, Nevis.

Police received the report Sunday morning (March 01) at about 8:30 a.m. The body had visible signs of injury. The District Medical Doctor arrived at the scene and pronounced the man dead. The deceased has since been identified as 20-year-old Jevon Brandy of Brown Hill.

Members of the Crime Scene Unit visited and processed the scene. Investigations are ongoing and an autopsy to determine the exact cause of death has been scheduled.