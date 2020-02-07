Body Discovery In West Farm Likely A Homicide

Police are investigating what appears to be a homicide in the West Farm area after a man’s body was discovered in his home Thursday.

The man’s identity has not been released, but persons have offered the names Frederick and Jah man.

Freedom FM understands that the man’s family contacted police last week and reported they had not heard from him since December. The man’s partially decomposed body was discovered when police offers doing a welfare check broke into the West Farm extension residence Thursday afternoon.

Cause of death has yet to be confirmed due to the level of decomposition however a police source indicated that foul play is suspected.

If determined to be a homicide, this will be the Federation’s second killing for 2020.