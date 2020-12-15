LISTEN LIVE FREEDOM WALL
Bermuda gets first female and first black Governor

Bermuda gets first female and first black Governor

December 15, 2020 in Regional
Rena Lalgie, Bermuda’s first black and female Governor, was sworn into office on Monday during closed ceremony at Government House.

Lalgie, who arrived from Britain on Sunday, said: “It is a privilege to have begun my service as Governor of Bermuda. My family and I look forward to settling into Bermudian life.”

Premier David Burt, Chief Justice Narinder Hargun and Cabinet Secretary Marc Telemaque attended the swearing-in ceremony as Bermuda grapples with a sudden surge in COVID-19 cases.

A government spokeswoman said “all necessary health guidelines and precautions were observed” at the event.

She said a public ceremony to mark the arrival of the new Governor would be held next year “when conditions become safe to do so”.

Lalgie replaces John Rankin, a Scotsman, who has left to take up a similar post in the British Virgin Islands, a sister British Overseas Territory.