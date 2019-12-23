Be On The Alert For Counterfeit EC Notes

The Eastern Caribbean Central Bank urges persons to become familiar with the security features of both EC paper and polymer notes. The public is advised that individuals often attempt to circulate counterfeit notes around this time of year.

Acting Director, Currency Management Department, Rosbert Humphrey encourages the public to be vigilant and to know the security features of the EC notes.

He advises persons look for the electrotype that says ECCB, the security threads, iridescent print, water mark depicting Queen Elizabeth II, and the unique serial numbers.

The newly introduced polymer notes have enhanced security features that allows persons to detect genuine notes including a holographic foil on the $100, $50, and $20 bills.