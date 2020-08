The Basseterre High School wishes to inform parents/guardians that the distribution of S.E.L.F books will take place on the following dates between 9:00am and 2:00pm:

Friday 28th August – 3rd Form

Monday 31th August – 2nd Form

Tuesday 1st September – 1st Form

Distribution will continue on Monday 7th September for the other classes.

Students with outstanding S.E.L.F books are encouraged to return them no later than Monday 31th August.