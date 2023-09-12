Basseterre Fatal Wounding Under Police Investigation

The Police are investigating a fatal wounding that occurred on September 11th, 2023. The criminal act was committed at a gas station on Victoria Road, Basseterre, St. Kitts, between 6:30PM and 7PM.

Having received reports of the incident, officers of the Violent Crime Unit (VCU) and the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) of the Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force (RSCNPF) responded to the scene. Upon their arrival, twenty-four (24)-year-old Kevonne Smithen of New Road, St. Kitts, was observed laying motionless on the ground with a knife lodged in his back and multiple wounds about his body. Initial inquiries indicate that Mr. Smithen, an employee of the gas station, was accosted by two(2) armed assailants while attending to vehicles. The assailants reportedly struck and stabbed him about the body several times before fleeing the scene. Mr. Smithen succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The Crime Scene Unit (CSU) of the RSCNPF processed the scene and took into Police custody some items of evidential value. An investigation into the matter is ongoing and the general public will be kept appropriately abreast of its developments.

The RSCNPF extends sincere condolences to all who have been impacted by this incident. Anyone with information that could prove useful in the RSCNPF’s pursuit of justice is encouraged to contact the nearest Police station, or call the Crime Stoppers Hotline, 707.