Barbados denies social media reports on pending Computer Misuse Bill

Attorney General and Minister of Legal Affairs, Dale Marshall, Monday described as “unadulterated garbage” social media reports that the government intends to pass a law which will make it an offence, among other things, to record a fight, or to record the police, or to record someone without their permission.

Marshall said that he had read “with some dismay”, a statement which has been circulated widely on social media, purporting to set out what is going to be enacted in what is referred to as a “Computer Misuse Bill”.

“Unfortunately, Barbadians at home and abroad have taken what they have read as being accurate and have assumed that it is from a legitimate or knowledgeable source, and it has generated a significant amount of comment.

“That statement alleges that the Government intends to pass a law which will make it an offence, among other things, to record a fight, or to record the police, or to record someone without their permission,” Marshall said.

He said that the statement goes on to state persons must seek the permission of a Government Minister to record or post projects and that you also need the permission of Government Information Service to post things on social media. It suggests that to even record oneself will be an offence.

“Let me call that what it is – unadulterated garbage. It is mischief that has taken on a life of its own,” Marshall said, adding “we are bringing a new Cybercrime statute which will repeal the now outdated and inadequate Computer Misuse Act.

“It will deal with a whole set of offences which are not now covered by the existing legislation – such as cyber-bullying, grooming children using computers, child pornography, revenge porn, cyber forgery, and fraud. It was researched and worked on by the Law Reform Commission, which is chaired by Sir David Simmons.”

Marshall said that the Law Reform Commission has prepared a draft Bill, which now has to be considered by Cabinet and, if acceptable, will form the basis of further drafting by the Chief Parliamentary Counsel.

“I have seen and read the draft Bill, and I assure Barbadians that none of the things set out in that mischievous statement that is being circulated is in the draft Cybercrime Bill, or is in the contemplation of the Government.

“What is being circulated is certainly not in keeping with any policies of the Government,” the Attorney General added.