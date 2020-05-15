Bankers And Financial Services Association COVID-19 Media Release – May 10, 2020

With the new local developments related to the novel coronavirus, COVID-19 The Bankers’ and Financial Services Association has made changes to its member institutions’ operating hours starting May 11, 2020.

Please be guided by the following operating hours:

Monday to Thursday: 8am to 1pm

8am to 1pm Friday: 8am to 2pm

Preference will be given to senior citizens and differently abled.

We would like to reassure customers that the member associations are committed to supporting you through this difficult time, and are taking added precautions to keep our customers and employees safe, as far as possible.

We recognize that direct access to your finances is important to you and encourage all customers to reduce your in-branch transactions as much as possible and also recommend using the various delivery channels:

Make use of Online and/or Mobile Banking for your transactions

Avoid the crowd and – use your bank’s ATM network

Try as much as possible to use your debit card, credit card or prepaid card and limit cash transactions

Make use of Night depository for commercial customers and contact the member institutions by phone or e-mail

Using these channels would reduce the need to visit your bank and therefore limit your possible exposure to the virus. We are here to help, and encourage you to contact your Institution, should you require access to any of the channels listed above, which are safe, easy and available 24/7.

As this situation continues to evolve, we remain committed to supporting you and keeping you informed.