Bajan sugar on US shelves, UK next

On Friday, agricultural minister Indar Weir informed local media that Barbados will no longer be exporting sugar in bulk.

“Previously, we produced the sugar and we exported it in bulk, that’s why we had the Bond [bonded warehouse facility] at the Port. We are no longer using that Bond and we are no longer exporting sugar in bulk.

“We are actually packaging sugar with Barbadian branding and that sugar is being exported to the US and we still have the option of exporting to the UK, which we will embark on as we move forward with the sugar industry,” Weir revealed.

Weir shared that Barbados Agricultural Management Company Ltd. (BAMC) started exporting into the USA market on February 10.

The Minister said this was an important step toward exporting internationally, as BAMC Bajan sugar was already sold in Trinidad and St Lucia.

“Twenty-two tonnes of packaged sugar has been shipped to the USA. That shipment left on February 10 and we will do another shipment in March. So, we have been able to penetrate the international market with packaged Barbados sugar,” Weir disclosed.