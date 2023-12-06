Bahamas’ tourism sector surges with record-breaking 8 million visitors

The Bahamas set a record for tourist arrivals as the country has welcomed 8 million visitors this year.

The Ministry of Tourism, Investments and Aviation announced the development on Monday saying that it could have only been achieved through the unified efforts, strategic planning, and visionary initiatives of the government and stakeholders.

Chester Cooper, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Tourism, celebrated the achievement, which represents a significant rebound for the Bahamian travel and leisure sector following the ravages of COVID-19.

“The Bahamas has long been a sought-after destination, and reaching eight million visitors is a milestone that reflects the collective dedication of our tourism professionals nationwide. Our success lies not just in our islands’ allure but in the strategic endeavours we have embraced. As we celebrate this achievement, we are equally focused on shaping a future that ensures sustained year-over-year growth and enhances the visitor experience,” Cooper commented.

Cooper underscored the importance of collaboration between the government and private sector, stating: “Our partners have been instrumental in achieving this milestone. Their continued collaboration is key to our sustained success, and together, we will shape the future of Bahamian tourism and the Bahamian economy.”

Latia Duncombe, Director General of Tourism, remarked: “This historic milestone in visitor arrivals is a clear indicator of the unique charm and richness of our 16-island destination. Our unwavering dedication to offering diverse, authentic experiences underlines our strategy for Brand Bahamas. We ensure every traveller’s journey is not just a visit, but an unforgettable, enriching experience that beckons a return to our beautiful shores.”

The officials said they will continue working with stakeholders to ensure continued growth in the island’s vital tourism sector.