Autopsy Results for Krami O’loughlin Morris

Basseterre, St. Kitts, August 26, 2024. On August 23, 2024, an autopsy was performed on the body of the late Krami O’Loughlin Morris, aka Imark, who was fatally shot on Sunday, August 18, 2024, at his residence in Molyneaux. The examination was carried out by Resident Pathologist Dr. Adrian Nunez at the JNF Hospital’s Morgue.

Dr. Nunez concluded that the cause of death was Hypovolemic Shock due to a traumatic Thoracic Aorta Injury caused by a gunshot wound to the back, with multiple gunshot wounds to the body as contributing factors.

The Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force extends its condolences to the family and friends of Mr. Krami O’Loughlin Morris during this difficult time and assures the public that the investigation into this incident is ongoing.